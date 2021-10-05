1,704 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,744,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of AXON opened at $166.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -153.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.