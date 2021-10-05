$191.90 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $191.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $193.30 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $225.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $780.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.90 million to $789.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $818.40 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $835.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

