1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $12,222.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.13 or 0.08109374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00255928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00110925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013098 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.