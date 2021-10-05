$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.56. 11,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $109.09 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

