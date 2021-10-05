-$2.83 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,920. The stock has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

