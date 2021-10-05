-$2.83 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.02) and the highest is ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.14) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,920. The stock has a market cap of $302.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.