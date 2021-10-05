$20.35 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce sales of $20.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.11 million to $20.59 million. Gaia reported sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIA stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

