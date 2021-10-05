$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,115. Eargo has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

