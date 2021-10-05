$267.55 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report sales of $267.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

