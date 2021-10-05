276,715 Shares in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. PLx Pharma makes up approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

PLXP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,452. The stock has a market cap of $509.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

