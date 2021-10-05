$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to announce $292.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

AWI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 1,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.