$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $32.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.97 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $30.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $131.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.07 million to $132.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.83 million, with estimates ranging from $141.19 million to $149.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,155. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

