3,524 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Loews Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in The Progressive by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Progressive by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,574,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,256,000 after purchasing an additional 394,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

