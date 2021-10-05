$355.90 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report $355.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

