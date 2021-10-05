36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KRKR opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

