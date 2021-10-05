3,754 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.38.

Shares of Post stock opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

