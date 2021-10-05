382 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,952,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,591.00. 5,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,590.56. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31,835.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

