38,249 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $40,413,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $47,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. 104,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,675. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $104.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

