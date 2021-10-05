$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.39 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

