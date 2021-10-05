$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $414.59 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlas by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,898 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

