441,000 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 441,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

TCOM opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

