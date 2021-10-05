4,697 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,172,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

