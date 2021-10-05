$477.29 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce sales of $477.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the lowest is $468.86 million. WEX reported sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after buying an additional 92,328 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $8,129,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period.

WEX stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.90. 366,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,001. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.71.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

