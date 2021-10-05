$54.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce sales of $54.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 390.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $220.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.96 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $276.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $65.69. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,661. Cryoport has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cryoport by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

