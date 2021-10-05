6,411 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 542.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 244.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 213,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $575,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,791 shares of company stock valued at $24,691,478. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

