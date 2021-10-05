6,626 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

