$671.82 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $671.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.33 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.77. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,992 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Primerica by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

