$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $68.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $65,345. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

