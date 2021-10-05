$7.07 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report $7.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.32 million, with estimates ranging from $26.69 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PINE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.49. 31,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,782. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 million, a P/E ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

