$770.45 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $770.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.00 million and the highest is $770.90 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $767.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $106.47. 623,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,474. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

