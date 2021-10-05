$817.56 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post sales of $817.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $796.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,276,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AptarGroup by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,641 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.28. 1,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,931. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.