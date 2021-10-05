8,210,785 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,210,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,911,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,481,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,953,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,565,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,189,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

ULCC stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.