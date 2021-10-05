8,489 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,489 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.