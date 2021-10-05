92,431 Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $974,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.