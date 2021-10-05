A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BAG opened at GBX 531.90 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.59. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The stock has a market cap of £595.88 million and a P/E ratio of 30.81.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,636.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

