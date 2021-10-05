AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

