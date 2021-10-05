ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives CHF 30.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 30.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 45 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

