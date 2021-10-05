Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $313.87 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.82 and a 200 day moving average of $321.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

