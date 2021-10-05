Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 408,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.86. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $979,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

