Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accolade stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Accolade worth $33,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

