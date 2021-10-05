Accolade (ACCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 7th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
