Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine Sells 15,741 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,741 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $62,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of Accuray stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00.

ARAY stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

