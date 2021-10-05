ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $104.50

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.50, but opened at $107.66. ACM Research shares last traded at $108.76, with a volume of 665 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

