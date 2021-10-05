Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average of $176.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.21.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

