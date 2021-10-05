AcuityAds (ATY) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 8.27% 37.91% 21.30% AcuityAds Competitors -36.40% -1,712.52% -10.45%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 3 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 642 3073 4719 89 2.50

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.43%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 34.01%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million $2.76 million 32.10 AcuityAds Competitors $1.04 billion $2.10 million 20.93

AcuityAds’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

