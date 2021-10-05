Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,755 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

NYSE:ALB traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.13. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,056. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

