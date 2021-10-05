Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 68,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.77. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

