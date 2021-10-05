Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of ADBE opened at $558.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.48 and a 200 day moving average of $565.32. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

