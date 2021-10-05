Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is riding on strong momentum across semiconductor equipment and, telecom and networking spaces. Further, rising investment in foundry/logic and NAND memory is contributing well to the company’s semiconductor revenues. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units is another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remains a tailwind. Furthermore, positive contributions from Artesyn buyout are tailwinds. Solid 5G investments are also benefiting the company. Growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus headwinds are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers and sluggish demand for critical care equipment and elective care applications are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

