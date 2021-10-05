Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Julie Clark Sells 4,766 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Julie Clark sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 682,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

