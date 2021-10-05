Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,485 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 563.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 619,677 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after purchasing an additional 350,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ADT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 631,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

ADT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

