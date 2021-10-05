Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,298 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 17.8% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 7.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 31.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.58. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

